1,645 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.3% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,242,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $366,731,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,133,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $512,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 143,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after acquiring an additional 67,309 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 106,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD) traded up $2.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.66. 1,189,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315,809. The firm has a market cap of $203,982.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $207.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 306.73%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 56.59%.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman acquired 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,085.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 37,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total transaction of $7,018,276.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,273.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.04.

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

