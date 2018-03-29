Worthington Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

Worthington Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Worthington Industries has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,742. The stock has a market cap of $2,518.52, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $53.27.

In other Worthington Industries news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 6,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $332,151.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

