Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors now owns 68,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,591,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $42.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,186. The firm has a market cap of $2,518.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $53.27.

In other Worthington Industries news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $332,151.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

