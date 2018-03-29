WPX Energy (WPX) Now Covered by Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WPX. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5,710.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.60 and a beta of 2.41. WPX Energy has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $16.09.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.78 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. research analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,621,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,977,000 after buying an additional 82,744 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,867,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,189,000 after buying an additional 6,748,268 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,776,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,691,000 after buying an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,773,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,865,000 after buying an additional 3,200,766 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,286,000 after buying an additional 308,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

