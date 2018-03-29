Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.08

Media stories about Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 48.3043548686311 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.28. 23,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,841. Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Get Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/wstrn-ast-clymr-infltn-lkd-opts-inc-fd-wiw-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income for its shareholders. Capital appreciation is its secondary investment objective. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total managed assets in inflation-linked securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.