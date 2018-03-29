X-Coin Price Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (XCO)

X-Coin (CURRENCY:XCO) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, X-Coin has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One X-Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. X-Coin has a total market capitalization of $69,820.00 and $287.00 worth of X-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000738 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000401 BTC.

FlavorCoin (FLVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom [Futures] (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00588762 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About X-Coin

X-Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2015. X-Coin’s total supply is 12,384,976 coins. X-Coin’s official Twitter account is @XcoinNews. X-Coin’s official website is x-coin.info.

X-Coin Coin Trading

X-Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase X-Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

