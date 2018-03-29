Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $11.42 Million Holdings in Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Salesforce.com were worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce.com by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Salesforce.com by 204.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Vetr lowered Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.78 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on Salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Salesforce.com from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Cleveland Research started coverage on Salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.91.

Shares of Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) traded up $3.19 on Thursday, reaching $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,890,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,847. Salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $81.55 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $82,204.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.39, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. equities analysts predict that Salesforce.com will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.47, for a total transaction of $115,172.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,278.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $89,402.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,228.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,168 shares of company stock worth $36,090,151 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

