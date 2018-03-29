Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Position Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,509 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Xilinx worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,520,566 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,181,236,000 after purchasing an additional 525,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,464 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $203,676,000 after acquiring an additional 106,582 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,494,138 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Xilinx by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,881 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $138,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Xilinx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,313,981 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $93,067,000 after acquiring an additional 79,891 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xilinx from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Xilinx to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

In other news, SVP Scott Hover-Smoot sold 4,300 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $308,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,448.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 20,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $1,516,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,853.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) opened at $71.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,907.29, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $78.02.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.00 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/xilinx-inc-xlnx-position-lessened-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.