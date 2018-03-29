Xios (XIOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $191,260.00

Xios (CURRENCY:XIOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Xios has a market cap of $191,260.00 and approximately $115.00 worth of Xios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xios has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Xios coin can currently be bought for $0.0890 or 0.00001196 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit and CoinsMarkets.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xios alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00625998 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006347 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000672 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000593 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004281 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003461 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001473 BTC.

About Xios

XIOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Xios’ total supply is 2,149,688 coins. Xios’ official Twitter account is @xioscoin. The official website for Xios is www.xioscoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xios is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. Xios transactions will be accommodated in block's size of 40mb. Additionally, Xios team aims to integrate a wallet providing users with E2E (exchange-to-exchange) messaging, Stealth Mixer, and Stealth Addresses. “

Buying and Selling Xios

Xios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinsMarkets and CryptoBridge. It is not presently possible to buy Xios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xios must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Xios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.