Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Xtreme Drilling Corp’s Q1 2018 Earnings (XDC)

Xtreme Drilling Corp (TSE:XDC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xtreme Drilling in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Randhawa anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Xtreme Drilling’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Xtreme Drilling alerts:

Xtreme Drilling stock opened at C$2.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.21, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.97. Xtreme Drilling has a 12 month low of C$1.67 and a 12 month high of C$2.50.

Xtreme Drilling (TSE:XDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). Xtreme Drilling had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of C$16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.77 million. WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/xtreme-drilling-corp-expected-to-post-q1-2018-earnings-of-0-06-per-share-xdc-updated.html.

Xtreme Drilling Company Profile

Xtreme Drilling Corp, formerly Xtreme Drilling and Coil Services Corp, is a Canada-based company engaged in the oil and gas drilling industry. The Company’s segments are Drilling Services, Coil Services and Corporate and Other. The Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of drilling rigs contracted with oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies and oilfield service providers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xtreme Drilling (XDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xtreme Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtreme Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.