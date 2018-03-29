Xylem (XYL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Over the last three months, Xylem’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company reported robust fourth-quarter 2017 results. Xylem believes improving wastewater transport, dewatering, gas, software & services and analytics business will continue to bolster its revenues in the quarters ahead. Moreover, the company noted that addition of Pure Technologies and EmNet will enhance its near-term competency. Profitability in the upcoming quarters is anticipated to improve on the back of stronger top-line growth and ongoing productivity initiatives. However, over the last three months, Xylem’s shares have looks overvalued compared to the industry. Challenging oil and gas market conditions might hurt the Xylem’s results in the quarters ahead. Moreover, a sudden supply chain issue might also prove fatal going forward. Over the last 7 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock remained unchanged for both 2018 and 2019.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,596. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $13,729.43, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 7.03%. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

In related news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $570,427.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,933.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $87,947.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,105 shares of company stock worth $1,540,907 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,668,000 after buying an additional 1,949,335 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5,143.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 772,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,688,000 after acquiring an additional 757,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 31.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,027,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,002,000 after acquiring an additional 487,360 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 734,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,063,000 after acquiring an additional 472,188 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 47.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,542,000 after purchasing an additional 394,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

