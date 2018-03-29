Yangarra Resources Ltd (YGR) Director Buys C$95,095.00 in Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) Director James Grant Evaskevich bought 20,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,095.00.

James Grant Evaskevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, James Grant Evaskevich bought 34,100 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,952.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, James Grant Evaskevich bought 110,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$555,500.00.

Yangarra Resources Ltd (YGR) traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.50. 125,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.76, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.14. Yangarra Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$2.45 and a 52 week high of C$5.72.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$25.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.70 million. Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YGR. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Yangarra Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. It has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

