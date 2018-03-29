Yext (YEXT) President Sells $101,836.80 in Stock

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $101,836.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $96,124.80.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $99,552.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Brian Distelburger sold 28,160 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $365,516.80.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $104,448.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $99,307.20.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $89,923.20.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $91,555.20.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $95,390.40.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $101,592.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $102,489.60.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.65. 976,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,659. The company has a market capitalization of $1,169.58 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32. Yext has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $15.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

