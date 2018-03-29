Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Yum China were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 1,092.3% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,723.05, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.77. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.00248200546041201%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum China from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.51.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Linen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.76 per share, with a total value of $159,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,543.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Riu Sun sold 10,054 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $403,668.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at $707,523.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc is a restaurant company. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 7,500 restaurants in China. Its restaurant base consists of various restaurant concepts.

