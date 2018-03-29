Zacks: Alleghany Co. (Y) Given $650.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $650.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $8.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alleghany an industry rank of 173 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Y has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alleghany from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Alleghany stock opened at $612.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9,455.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.18 and a beta of 0.93. Alleghany has a one year low of $521.07 and a one year high of $640.31.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany will post 32.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.38, for a total transaction of $323,501.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,389.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 3,940.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Alleghany Insurance Holdings LLC (AIHL) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the property and casualty insurance business. AIHL’s insurance operations are conducted by its subsidiaries RSUI Group, Inc (RSUI), CapSpecialty, Inc (CapSpecialty) and Pacific Compensation Corporation (PacificComp).

