Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caladrius Biosciences Inc (CLBS) to Post -$0.83 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.83) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

CLBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Caladrius Biosciences were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a cell therapy development company with product candidates in development based on multiple technology platforms and targeting autoimmune and cardiology indications. The Company’s lead product candidate, CLBS03, is a T regulatory cell (Treg) clinical Phase II therapy targeting adolescents with recent-onset type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) using the patient’s own numerically and functionally enhanced Tregs.

