Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.36 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report sales of $684.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $673.00 million to $705.80 million. Donaldson posted sales of $608.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $684.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Donaldson had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DCI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Gabelli upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Donaldson from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,023,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.19. 228,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,128. Donaldson has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $5,922.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Donaldson Company, Inc is a manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company’s segments include Engine Products, Industrial Products and Corporate. The Company’s products are manufactured at approximately 44 plants around the world and through three joint ventures. The Company offers its products under the Ultra-Web, PowerCore and Donaldson brands.

