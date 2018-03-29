Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce $214.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.50 million and the highest is $215.40 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $206.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $214.45 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $258.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 50.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 55.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $4,567,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth $750,000.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.20. 47,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,109.62, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of building products for industrial, transportation infrastructure, residential housing, renewable energy and resource conservation markets. The Company’s segments include Residential Products; Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

