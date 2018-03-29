Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.19). Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 98.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.98%. The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.27.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ PACB) remained flat at $$2.18 during trading hours on Monday. 126,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,713. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $300.60, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,898,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 795,699 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,223,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 619,150 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 199,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/zacks-analysts-anticipate-pacific-biosciences-of-california-pacb-will-announce-earnings-of-0-19-per-share.html.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops and manufactures sequencing systems to help scientists resolve genetically complex problems. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. Its Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) technology enables single molecule, real-time detection of biological processes.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.