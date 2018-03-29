Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.75 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,033,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,761,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,294,000. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

SAIL stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $20.69. 373,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,912. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company is focused on providing SailPoint that empowers customers to efficiently and securely govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners and other users, and manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data.

