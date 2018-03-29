Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Union Bankshares reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Union Bankshares.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $90.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million.

Several research firms have commented on UBSH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Merion Capital Group upped their target price on shares of Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $39.00 target price on shares of Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. 288,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,245. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2,550.16, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

In other news, Director G William Beale sold 32,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $1,271,978.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,490.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,677,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,037,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,712,000 after acquiring an additional 245,262 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,259,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/zacks-analysts-anticipate-union-bankshares-corp-ubsh-to-announce-0-54-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation is a financial holding company and bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: a community bank segment and mortgage loan origination business segment. The Company offers financial services through its community bank subsidiary, Union Bank & Trust (the Bank) and three non-bank financial services affiliates.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Bankshares (UBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.