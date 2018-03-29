Zacks: Analysts Expect Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $346.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) will announce sales of $346.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $341.98 million and the highest is $353.82 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $335.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $346.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.50 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 31.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $281.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

In related news, insider Glenn Olnick sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $160,000.00. Also, Director Gary P. Martin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.43, for a total value of $111,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 469,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,358,000 after purchasing an additional 350,192 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,549,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 847,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,477,000 after purchasing an additional 125,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 103,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,644,253,000 after purchasing an additional 94,542 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $240.68. 432,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,450.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $214.03 and a 52 week high of $270.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities, located along the West Coast. Its segments include Southern California, Northern California, Seattle Metro and Other real estate assets.

