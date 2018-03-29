Zacks: Analysts Expect Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ferroglobe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Ferroglobe posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ferroglobe.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $468.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.41 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Ferroglobe’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on Ferroglobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferroglobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferroglobe (GSM) traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2,716.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.27 and a beta of 1.35. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $17.61.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy.

