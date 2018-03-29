Zacks: Analysts Expect Signature Bank (SBNY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will announce $2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the lowest is $2.45. Signature Bank posted earnings per share of $2.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.44 to $11.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $328.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.86 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 138.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,802,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,206 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,610,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,989,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Signature Bank by 44.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,419,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,794,000 after acquiring an additional 437,670 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 920,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,313,000 after acquiring an additional 587,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 796,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $6.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.78. 414,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8,412.89, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $116.68 and a twelve month high of $161.92.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank operates over 30 private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area. Its segments include Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance. It offers a range of business and personal banking products and services. Its specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial LLC (Signature Financial), provides equipment finance and leasing services.

