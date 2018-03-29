Zacks: Analysts Expect Tech Data Corp (TECD) to Post $1.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) to post $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tech Data’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. Tech Data posted earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tech Data will report full year earnings of $10.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $10.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tech Data.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.03). Tech Data had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TECD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tech Data from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Tech Data in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $105.00 price objective on Tech Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECD. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Tech Data by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 149,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tech Data by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tech Data by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tech Data during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Tech Data during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

TECD stock traded up $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $85.13. 513,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,782. Tech Data has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3,153.50, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

