Zacks: Analysts Set $19.20 Target Price for Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.80 (Buy) from the five brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold’s rating score has improved by 10% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $19.20 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kirkland Lake Gold an industry rank of 182 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,168.39 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 303,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 202,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 71,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the period. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

