Zacks: Analysts Set $6.67 Target Price for Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN)

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $6.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Finjan an industry rank of 193 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Finjan alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Finjan from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Seed Iv L. P. Israel sold 13,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $30,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,810,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,156.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Bcpi sold 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $64,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,972,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,362. 9.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finjan during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Finjan by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 76,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Finjan in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Finjan by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Finjan in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Finjan stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -0.71. Finjan has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $4.06.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Analysts Set $6.67 Target Price for Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/zacks-analysts-set-6-67-target-price-for-finjan-holdings-inc-fnjn-updated.html.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finjan (FNJN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finjan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finjan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.