Zacks: Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aptevo Therapeutics an industry rank of 187 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APVO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 136,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,723. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, insider Marvin L. White sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 344,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $690,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 78,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 31,578 shares during the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/zacks-aptevo-therapeutics-inc-apvo-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-strong-buy-from-analysts.html.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on oncology and hematology therapeutics. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, commercialization and sale of oncology and hematology therapeutics. The Company’s technology is the ADAPTIR (modular protein technology) platform.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.