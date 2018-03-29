Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post sales of $33.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.71 million to $34.62 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $26.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $33.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.13 million to $146.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $161.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $130.58 million to $171.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Agree Realty had a net margin of 49.86% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley set a $58.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Agree Realty (NYSE ADC) traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $47.54. 540,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,921. Agree Realty has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1,380.16, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.52%.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.19 per share, for a total transaction of $589,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,962,938.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 436 properties, located in 43 states and containing approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable space.

