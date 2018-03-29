Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.03 Million

Analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce $165.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.05 million to $166.53 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $175.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $165.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.75 million to $683.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $712.77 million per share, with estimates ranging from $684.46 million to $729.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

FRGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

In related news, major shareholder National Corp Leucadia acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $128,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,270,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,145,929.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.04 per share, for a total transaction of $51,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,778.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 186,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,194 and sold 941 shares valued at $17,673. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ FRGI) traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $18.35. 72,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.28, a PE ratio of -13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35.

Fiesta Restaurant Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

