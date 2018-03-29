Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Illumina (ILMN) to Post $1.02 EPS

Brokerages expect that Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Illumina posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.04 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.39.

Illumina stock traded down $5.72 on Thursday, reaching $241.12. 813,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,383. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $37,139.55, a PE ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina has a 52-week low of $166.68 and a 52-week high of $256.64.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 145 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total transaction of $32,552.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $271,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,204.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,137 shares of company stock worth $12,263,490 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,034,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $226,017,000 after buying an additional 749,468 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,412,621 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $964,114,000 after buying an additional 355,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Illumina by 371.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 212,160 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $46,355,000 after buying an additional 167,206 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $33,752,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $92,065,000 after purchasing an additional 123,555 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

