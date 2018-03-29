Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) to announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Medidata Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Medidata Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medidata Solutions.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.65 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Medidata Solutions to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medidata Solutions from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Medidata Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MDSO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.81. 532,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3,779.68, a P/E ratio of 84.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56. Medidata Solutions has a one year low of $56.14 and a one year high of $85.92.

In other Medidata Solutions news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarek Sherif sold 26,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,885,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,836 shares of company stock worth $2,495,689. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medidata Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Medidata Solutions by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 830,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,651,000 after purchasing an additional 107,701 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $4,000,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Medidata Solutions Inc (Medidata) is a provider of cloud-based solutions for life sciences. The Company provides cloud-based solutions for clinical research in life sciences, offering platform technology that focuses on the clinical development. The Company’s plan study addresses three areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments.

