Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.70. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million.

SIMO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nomura cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Summit Redstone raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.75 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.70.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ SIMO) traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,052. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,647.70, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 42.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,728 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company designs, develops and markets low-power semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers in the mobile storage and mobile communications markets. It is engaged in developing negative-AND (NAND) flash controller integrated circuits (ICs) for solid-state storage devices and specialty radio frequency (RF) ICs for mobile devices.

