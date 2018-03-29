Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 81.11% and a return on equity of 53.35%. The company’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2,003.79, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.02. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

In related news, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $125,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee D. Gala bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $407,520. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 95,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 51,149 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/zacks-brokerages-expect-corcept-therapeutics-incorporated-cort-to-announce-0-18-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, psychiatric and oncologic disorders. The Company is developing mifepristone, a compound that modulates the effects of cortisol by acting as a competitive antagonist at the glucocorticoid receptor (GR).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.