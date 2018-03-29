Zacks: Brokerages Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $561.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will announce sales of $561.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $524.50 million to $594.00 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $405.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $561.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.64 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

HP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.04.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $294,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,595.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 452,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.55. 885,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,017. The company has a market capitalization of $7,237.46, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $42.16 and a 52-week high of $75.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

