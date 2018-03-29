Zacks: Brokerages Expect Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will report sales of $9.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $10.04 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $9.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $9.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.96 billion to $42.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $43.87 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $43.50 billion to $44.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $117.12 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.73.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $144.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,709. The company has a market cap of $108,543.96, a PE ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $122.40 and a 12 month high of $165.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.27%.

Honeywell International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $448,440.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,713,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,626,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,575,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,296,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,530,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,918,100,000 after purchasing an additional 207,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,304,881,000 after purchasing an additional 369,046 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,405,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,120,396,000 after purchasing an additional 714,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

