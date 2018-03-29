Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Mobileiron also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 181.27%. The business had revenue of $48.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.47 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOBL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Mobileiron from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mobileiron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mobileiron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.

In other news, Director Aaref Hilaly sold 10,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $49,393.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Fields sold 71,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $369,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,761 shares of company stock valued at $776,446 over the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOBL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 173,155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Mobileiron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. 46.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.95. 177,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,062. Mobileiron has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $487.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.44.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc (MobileIron) provides a mobile information technology (IT) platform for enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content and devices. The Company’s solution provides enterprise security. The MobileIron Platform combines security and enterprise mobility management (EMM) tools, including mobile device management (MDM), mobile application management (MAM), and mobile content management (MCM) capabilities.

