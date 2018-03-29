Zacks: Brokerages Expect Winnebago Industries (WGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $542.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) to announce sales of $542.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $543.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $539.90 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $476.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $542.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.88 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

WGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,122. The company has a market cap of $1,392.87, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.77. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

