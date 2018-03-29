Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zynga Inc (ZNGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.57 Million

Analysts expect that Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will post sales of $213.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.07 million to $220.00 million. Zynga reported sales of $207.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $213.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $897.90 million to $952.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $923.40 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Zynga had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $233.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zynga from $3.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.24.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 20,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 274,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,887.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $43,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 235,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zynga by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 23.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 18,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,931,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,227,933. Zynga has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3,337.44, a PE ratio of 128.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc is a provider of social game services. The Company develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iPhone Operating System (iOS) operating system and Android operating system and social networking sites, such as Facebook. The Company has developed a range of social games, including games in its Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker and FarmVille franchises.

