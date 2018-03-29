Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share (TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing pharmaceutical products for central nervous system disorders. The companys lead program focuses on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) that is characterized by chronic disability, inadequate treatment options, high utilization of healthcare services, and economic burden.

