Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APTO. ValuEngine raised Aptose Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.93, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.50. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 316.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,766 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Aptose Biosciences worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc (Aptose) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the development of anticancer drugs that target specific epigenetic processes and signal transduction abnormalities that underlie a particular life-threatening malignancy. Its product pipeline includes cancer drug candidates that exert activity as stand-alone agents and that enhance the activities of other anticancer agents without causing overlapping toxicities.

