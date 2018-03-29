Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Credit Acceptance (CACC) to Sell

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Credit Acceptance Corporation is a specialized financial services company which provides funding, receivables management, collection, sales training and related services to automobile dealers. “

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $355.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens set a $257.00 price target on Credit Acceptance and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.22.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $324.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.00, a current ratio of 24.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6,354.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.61. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $182.50 and a 12 month high of $377.82.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.53 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 42.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider John S. Soave sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.01, for a total value of $842,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.86, for a total value of $319,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,385 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 437.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-credit-acceptance-cacc-to-sell.html.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.