Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Its top line has been growing over the past several quarters on strong volumes and improved payor and service mix. A number of acquisitions have helped the company gain a strong foothold in the industry. The company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 earnings being revised upward in the last 60 days. However, it continues to suffer from weak commercial business that has faced declining volumes of admissions over the last few quarters. High level of bad debts and disappointing international business are other headwinds.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCA. Piper Jaffray reissued a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hospital Co. of America from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $105.00 price objective on Hospital Co. of America and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their price target on Hospital Co. of America from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.05.

Shares of Hospital Co. of America (HCA) opened at $97.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,091.12, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.49. Hospital Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $106.84.

Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Hospital Co. of America had a negative return on equity of 49.49% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Hospital Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hospital Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In other Hospital Co. of America news, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 3,698 shares of Hospital Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $358,373.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $524,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 48,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $4,963,478.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,770.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 479,918 shares of company stock valued at $48,186,093. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hospital Co. of America by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hospital Co. of America by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Hospital Co. of America by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Hospital Co. of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hospital Co. of America by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hospital Co. of America Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

