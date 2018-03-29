Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kinder Morgan (KMI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Kinder Morgan has the largest network of natural gas pipeline in North America that spreads over almost 70,000 miles. Most importantly, the company’s midstream properties are linked to all the prospective plays in the United States that are rich in natural gas. These extensive pipeline networks, for which billions of dollars have been invested to date, have been providing Kinder Morgan with stable fee-based revenues. In fact, the company generated majority of its cash flow in 2017 from stable fee-based contracts. However, the company’s total debt now stands higher than equity capital, reflecting balance sheet weakness. Moreover, one-year pricing chart shows that Kinder Morgan underperformed the industry. During the aforesaid period, the stock lost 24.7% against the 13.6% decline of the broader industry.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KMI. Wells Fargo restated a market perform rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, UBS reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.37.

Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE KMI) opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33,289.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,481.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $107,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at $284,738.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,594,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,483,000 after buying an additional 268,913 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Claar Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,026.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 541,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 524,632 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 793,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after acquiring an additional 35,553 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

