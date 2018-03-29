Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acacia Research (ACTG) to Hold

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and licenses patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies. Acacia Research Corporation is based in Newport Beach, California. “

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. TheStreet cut Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,674. The stock has a market cap of $169.64, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.09. Acacia Research has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 33.91%. equities analysts predict that Acacia Research will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acacia Research declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Acacia Research news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $63,888.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 605,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,335.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 63,100 shares of company stock valued at $228,688. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 934,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/zacks-investment-research-lowers-acacia-research-actg-to-hold-2.html.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses and enforces patented technologies. The Company’s operating subsidiaries partner with inventors and patent owners, applying their legal and technology expertise to patent assets to unlock the financial value in their patented inventions.

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.