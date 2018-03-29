Zacks Investment Research Lowers Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Hold

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “J&J’s sales growth accelerated in the second half of 2017 backed by higher sales in the Pharmaceutical segment and improving performance in Medical Devices. Though quite a few key products in J&J’s portfolio like Remicade and Concerta are facing generic competition, we believe that new products in all segments, label expansion of drugs like Imbruvica and Darzalex and contribution from recent acquisitions – mainly Actelion – can support top-line growth. Meanwhile, share buybacks and the restructuring initiative should provide bottom-line support. However, headwinds like generics, pricing pressure and soft global market conditions remain. Sluggish growth in the Consumer segment is also a concern. J&J’s shares have outformed the industry in the past six months.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Vetr raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.89 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE JNJ) traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.58. 1,837,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,118,020. The company has a market cap of $341,291.97, a PE ratio of 327.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $120.95 and a 52 week high of $148.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

