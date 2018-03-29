Zacks Investment Research Lowers RH (RH) to Hold

RH (NYSE:RH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “RH’s fourth-quarter 2017 earnings per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the same. Earnings surged more than 100% year over year. Total revenues improved 14% and comparable brand revenues rose 2% year over year. The new membership model — RH Members Program — is improving its brand image, streamlining operations and enhancing customer experience. The company’s efforts to redesign its supply chain network and rationalize product offerings bode well. Adjusted operating margin expanded 260 basis points (bps) and adjusted gross margin improved 390 bps. The new membership model (RH Members Program) is improving its brand image, streamlining operations and enhancing customer experience. Also, efforts to redesign its supply chain network and rationalize product offerings bode well. However, higher dependence on imports makes it vulnerable to uncertain macro conditions.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RH. Citigroup increased their price target on RH from $1.37 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on RH from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Loop Capital raised RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on RH from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.41.

Shares of RH (NYSE RH) traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.89. The stock had a trading volume of 496,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,604.85, a P/E ratio of 475.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. RH has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -48.40.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.39 million. RH had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that RH will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites.

