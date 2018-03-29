Zacks Investment Research Lowers StoneMor Partners (STON) to Hold

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “StoneMor Partners L.P., headquartered in Levittown, Pennsylvania, is an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 224 cemeteries and 57 funeral homes in 27 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor is the only publicly traded deathcare company structured as a partnership. StoneMor’s cemetery products and services, which are sold on both a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis, include: burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, burial vaults, caskets, memorials, and all services which provide for the installation of this merchandise. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on StoneMor Partners from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE STON) traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. StoneMor Partners has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. StoneMor Partners had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $84.03 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that StoneMor Partners will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Gp I. L.P. Oaktree purchased 12,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,238.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Equity Fund Gp L. Oaktree purchased 121,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $722,898.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 400,706 shares of company stock worth $2,203,351 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STON. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of StoneMor Partners by 1,652.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of StoneMor Partners by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Benchmark Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

About StoneMor Partners

StoneMor Partners L.P. owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes. The Company operates through two segments: Cemetery Operations and Funeral Homes. Its Cemetery Operations segment sells interment rights, caskets, burial vaults, cremation niches, markers and other cemetery related merchandise. Its Funeral Homes segment offers a range of services, including family consultation, final expense insurance products, the removal and preparation of remains, provision of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, worship and performance of funeral services, and transportation services.

