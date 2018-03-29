Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALIM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 105,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,591. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.64, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, CEO C. Daniel Myers sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $63,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,511 shares in the company, valued at $121,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Ashman sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $31,365.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,250 shares in the company, valued at $47,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,704 shares of company stock worth $224,432. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 646.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,559,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082,673 shares during the period. Alimera Sciences comprises approximately 2.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 5.15% of Alimera Sciences worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc (Alimera) is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The Company focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina.

