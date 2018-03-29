Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crown Castle International (CCI) to “Buy”

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Crown Castle’s efforts to diversify its business from a tower operator to a fiber provider looks impressive. The deployment of 5G network should drive growth on the company’s tower and small cell assets as the wireless carriers look to expand and enhance their networks. Moreover, its extensive tower portfolio, increased demand for infrastructure, healthy leasing activity, continual buyout of towers and growing demand for mobile broadband are other positives. In fact, Crown Castle has raised its 2018 outlook. Moreover, the stock has outperformed its industry in a year's time. However, customer concentration is very high for Crown Castle. Consolidation in the wireless industry may reduce demand for cell tower deployments and is likely to impact Crown Castle’s top line. Evolution of new technologies may reduce the demand for site leases and increase the expenses.”

CCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs lowered Crown Castle International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $93.14 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45,032.42, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.84). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $75,391.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,598.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay A. Brown sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $1,951,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,622,694.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,463.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

